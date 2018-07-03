Pelican Products Introduces VAULT by Pelican - A New Line of Affordable and Rugged Cases from the Worldwide Leader in Protection

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Pelican Products, Inc., known for its premium high performance cases including the Pelican™ Air, classic Protector Case™ and Storm Case™ lines, today announces the introduction of the new VAULT by Pelican collection of rugged cases. Designed to offer class-leading durability, the VAULT by Pelican series fills a marketplace void of affordable, dependable protection.

“The VAULT by Pelican collection offers the best features and protection of any cases in their class for avid outdoor enthusiasts, with the reputation for durability that comes from the Pelican name, at an affordable price,” said Bob Shortt, President of Pelican's Consumer Division. “Our goal is to establish loyalty with a new group of consumers who will come to rely on Pelican as a lifetime source for products that are built to protect.”

The VAULT by Pelican series introduces 10 new cases to the field: eight models are gun-case specific and two models are perfect for multipurpose use. All 10 sizes are crushproof, dustproof and weather resistant. Key features include high-impact polymer, push button latches, stainless steel lock hasps, and heavy-duty handles.

With the growing number of firearms used at the range and in the field, the VAULT by Pelican series offers exceptional protection for each firearm. The new series, tested and proven by Pelican’s rigorous testing standards, raises the industry’s bar for providing versatile firearm protection at an affordable price.

Key features of the VAULT by Pelican cases:

Crushproof, Dustproof and Watertight Construction Simple Push Button Latch Solid Foam Interior Heavy-Duty Solid Handles Stainless Steel Lock Hasps

The VAULT by Pelican cases range in price from $39.99 to $199.99 and are backed by a 1-year guarantee. To learn more, go to www.pelican.com/vault.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

