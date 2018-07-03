Stacey McGuire Appointed as General Counsel for Pelican Products, Inc.

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging and advanced portable lighting systems, has appointed Stacey McGuire as General Counsel to lead the legal function at Pelican.

“Experienced legal counsel in-house is crucial to navigating the complex regulatory issues associated with doing business in today’s global economy,” said Don Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Pelican Products. “I’m confident that her experience and guidance will help protect our brand and operations so we can continue delivering the quality products and services that our customers around the globe have come to rely upon.”

McGuire brings more than 15 years of transactional and litigation experience to her new position. Prior to joining Pelican, she served in a variety of high-level positions at companies and law firms that include J.T. Posey Company, Clinipace Worldwide and Sedgwick LLP.

McGuire holds a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 offices and six manufacturing facilities across the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit or .

