911 caller felt unsafe before Minneapolis police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 911 caller who reported a man firing a gun in a north Minneapolis neighborhood urged a dispatcher to hurry officers to the scene minutes before the man was killed by police.

The unidentified caller told the dispatcher that Thurman Blevins Jr. had fired at least two shots into the air and the ground and appeared drunk. The caller added, "You gotta move ... before he shoots somebody!"

The transcript was released Monday as an investigation continues into the June 23 death of the 31-year-old Blevins. Two officers are on leave.

The head of the police union has said Blevins ignored commands to drop a gun and pulled it out before the officers fired. Some community members have argued Blevins was not armed.