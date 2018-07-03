Last Undeveloped Oceanfront Land on Iconic Poipu Beach, Kauai Listed by Elite Pacific Properties

POIPU, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Situated on the only remaining undeveloped oceanfront land along the Poipu Beach coastline on the island of Kauai, Makahū‛ena Estates is the first newly constructed seafront subdivision offered for purchase in Poipu since 1950. A stunning 13 acres on the towering black rock cliffs of Makahū‛ena Point, this rare parcel is now listed at $20 million with Hannah Sirois of Elite Pacific Properties.

Acquired from the U.S. Government in 1996 by CIRI Land Development Company (CLDC), a subsidiary of Cook Inlet Region Inc., an Alaskan Native regional corporation, and left untouched until 2017, this stunning 10-parcel shoreline property on the southern-most tip of Kauai has been responsibly developed with sensitivity to the local community and environment. It is now fully entitled for just 10 luxury single-family homes and will feature eight waterfront and two interior single-family residences.

CLDC seeks to sell the property in bulk this summer.

“This property is truly in a class of its own—there is nothing like it available in Hawaii now, nor will there be in the foreseeable future,” said Hannah Sirois. “It represents an extraordinary opportunity for a developer interested in one of the most sought-after seafront properties in Hawaii.”

Located in the Poipu resort area of Koloa, Makahū‛ena Estates is the ideal location for high-end home buyers looking to immerse themselves in a secluded luxury wellness retreat imbued with Kauai’s stunning natural beauty and attention to sustainability.

Originally platted for 25 single family lots, CLDC worked with the County of Kauai to downsize the number of single family lots to just 10 averaging one acre in size.

“In keeping with our heritage, values and commitment, while developing Makahū‛ena Estates CLDC worked closely with the Poipu community, zoning agencies, environmental regulators and the County of Kauai to reduce impacts to neighboring properties and wildlife,” said Chad Nugent, President of CIRI Land Development Company.

All beaches in Hawaii are public and coastal access is important to local residents. The front of the development includes a publicly accessible coastal path that connects to adjacent beach and sand dunes paths.

