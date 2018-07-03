GOP lawmakers floated for Trump's Supreme Court opening

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump considers his next Supreme Court pick, some Republicans in Congress want him to consider nominees from their ranks on Capitol Hill.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas suggests his conservative ally, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, would be "the single best choice" Trump could make.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott is making a pitch for his best friend in Congress, Rep. Trey Gowdy, a fellow South Carolinian.

If selected and confirmed, it wouldn't be the first time a member of Congress has made it to the Supreme Court. Congressional records show 17 members of the House and 15 senators have served there.

For now, only one lawmaker — Lee — is on the list of 25 names Trump is considering.