Twins reinstate SS Jorge Polanco after 80-game PED ban

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated shortstop Jorge Polanco, following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The Twins also recalled right-hander Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester among several moves before their game Monday at Milwaukee. Left-hander Adalberto Mejia was sent to Rochester after making one start. Utility infielder Ehire Adrianza went to the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

To make room for Polanco on the 40-man roster, outfielder Ryan LaMarre was designated for release or assignment. Outfielder Byron Buxton was returned from his rehab assignment and sent to Rochester. Buxton has played in only 28 games for the Twins this season, due to injuries and hitting struggles.

Polanco had a breakout 2017 season, batting .316 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs over his last 55 games.

