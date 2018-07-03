  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/03 04:09
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 65 248 64 84 .339
Altuve Hou 86 337 55 114 .338
Segura Sea 78 325 59 109 .335
JMartinez Bos 81 309 58 100 .324
MDuffy TB 67 265 24 85 .321
Simmons LAA 74 273 41 87 .319
Rosario Min 79 316 56 99 .313
Trout LAA 85 294 66 92 .313
MMachado Bal 82 319 41 99 .310
Castellanos Det 83 336 45 104 .310
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 22; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 62; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Gattis, Houston, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 56; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 56; Mazara, Texas, 55; KDavis, Oakland, 55; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 55; Judge, New York, 55.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.