Berkshire Group’s Gleb Nechayev Awarded CRE Designation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Berkshire Group announced that Gleb Nechayev, Senior Vice President, Research, Berkshire Group, has been awarded the designation of Counselor of Real Estate (CRE) by The Counselors of Real Estate organization. The designation is bestowed upon those who are prominent real estate practitioners recognized for their expertise, experience, and ethics in providing advice that influences real estate decisions and the opportunity is by member invitation only.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005945/en/

Gleb Nechayev, Senior Vice President, Head of Research, Berkshire Group (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the organization’s website, “A Counselor of Real Estate provides intelligent, unbiased real estate advice that achieves the best results for their client or employer. As the most respected real estate specialists in the industry, Counselors work on challenging and complex assignments, effectively run real estate businesses, and are known for innovation and creative problem-solving.”

“I am honored to become part of this great organization and would like to thank all my colleagues and clients for their trust and confidence,” stated Mr. Nechayev. “I look forward to continuing to add value to these relationships through my work as a CRE.”

“We are very proud to have a team member be the recipient of such a prestigious designation,” noted Chuck Leitner, CEO, Berkshire Group. “Gleb is a significant contributor to our efforts to be excellent stewards of capital for our clients as evidenced by this honor.”

About The Counselors of Real Estate® The Counselors of Real Estate®, established in 1953, is an international group of high profile professionals including members of prominent real estate, financial, legal and accounting firms as well as leaders of government and academia who provide expert, objective advice on complex real property situations and land-related matters. Membership is selective, extended by invitation only. The organization’s CRE (Counselor of Real Estate) credential is granted to all members in recognition of superior problem-solving ability in various areas of real estate counseling. Only 1,100 people in the world hold the CRE credential. For more information, contact The Counselors of Real Estate, 430 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611; +1 312/329.8427; http://www.cre.org.

About Berkshire Group Berkshire Group is a real estate investment management company primarily known for its multifamily investment and operational experience. In addition to deploying capital through equity, debt and development in the multifamily arena, Berkshire invests in opportunistic ventures in other real estate sectors through its Venture Investments group. Over more than four decades, Berkshire’s team of industry leaders has gained a reputation for being able to identify opportunities and effectively manage through various economic environments, establishing a long-term track record of solid performance based on thoughtful, leading edge strategies, and operational experience. The Company has experience in disciplines including acquisitions, portfolio and property management, debt, development and redevelopment. Berkshire, a registered investment advisor, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco. As of December 31, 2017, Berkshire Group had approximately $7.3 billion in real estate assets under management. For more information on Berkshire, please visit www.berkshire-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005945/en/

CONTACT: Berkshire Group

John Dobroski, 617-646-2485

john.dobroski@berkshire-group.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES REIT FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Berkshire Group

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/02/2018 03:55 PM/DISC: 07/02/2018 03:56 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005945/en