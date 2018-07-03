New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|295.40
|295.60
|290.85
|293.15 Down 1.95
|Aug
|296.30
|296.45
|291.85
|293.75 Down 2.10
|Sep
|296.95
|297.30
|292.10
|294.40 Down 2.20
|Oct
|297.00
|297.00
|293.00
|295.25 Down 2.10
|Nov
|297.00
|297.00
|295.50
|296.00 Down 2.15
|Dec
|299.00
|299.45
|294.35
|296.55 Down 2.25
|Jan
|298.70
|298.70
|297.40
|297.40 Down 2.20
|Feb
|299.50
|299.50
|298.05
|298.25 Down 2.15
|Mar
|300.85
|300.85
|296.75
|298.80 Down 2.20
|Apr
|300.00
|300.00
|299.55
|299.55 Down 2.15
|May
|299.95
|301.25
|299.25
|299.95 Down 2.15
|Jun
|302.00
|302.00
|300.00
|300.65 Down 2.10
|Jul
|302.00
|302.00
|301.10
|301.10 Down 2.05
|Aug
|301.75 Down 2.00
|Sep
|302.10 Down 2.00
|Oct
|302.70 Down 2.00
|Nov
|302.90 Down 1.95
|Dec
|303.05 Down 1.95
|Jan
|303.50 Down 1.90
|Feb
|303.75 Down 1.85
|Mar
|303.95 Down 1.85
|Apr
|304.45 Down 1.85
|May
|304.70 Down 1.90
|Jun
|304.95 Down 1.90
|Jul
|305.30 Down 1.95
|Sep
|305.35 Down 1.95
|Dec
|305.30 Down 1.95
|Mar
|305.35 Down 1.95
|May
|305.40 Down 1.95
|Jul
|305.45 Down 1.95
|Sep
|305.50 Down 1.95
|Dec
|305.55 Down 1.95
|Mar
|305.60 Down 1.95
|May
|305.65 Down 1.95
|Jul
|305.70 Down 1.95
|Sep
|305.75 Down 1.95
|Dec
|305.80 Down 1.95
|Mar
|305.85 Down 1.95
|May
|305.90 Down 1.95