  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/03 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 295.40 295.60 290.85 293.15 Down 1.95
Aug 296.30 296.45 291.85 293.75 Down 2.10
Sep 296.95 297.30 292.10 294.40 Down 2.20
Oct 297.00 297.00 293.00 295.25 Down 2.10
Nov 297.00 297.00 295.50 296.00 Down 2.15
Dec 299.00 299.45 294.35 296.55 Down 2.25
Jan 298.70 298.70 297.40 297.40 Down 2.20
Feb 299.50 299.50 298.05 298.25 Down 2.15
Mar 300.85 300.85 296.75 298.80 Down 2.20
Apr 300.00 300.00 299.55 299.55 Down 2.15
May 299.95 301.25 299.25 299.95 Down 2.15
Jun 302.00 302.00 300.00 300.65 Down 2.10
Jul 302.00 302.00 301.10 301.10 Down 2.05
Aug 301.75 Down 2.00
Sep 302.10 Down 2.00
Oct 302.70 Down 2.00
Nov 302.90 Down 1.95
Dec 303.05 Down 1.95
Jan 303.50 Down 1.90
Feb 303.75 Down 1.85
Mar 303.95 Down 1.85
Apr 304.45 Down 1.85
May 304.70 Down 1.90
Jun 304.95 Down 1.90
Jul 305.30 Down 1.95
Sep 305.35 Down 1.95
Dec 305.30 Down 1.95
Mar 305.35 Down 1.95
May 305.40 Down 1.95
Jul 305.45 Down 1.95
Sep 305.50 Down 1.95
Dec 305.55 Down 1.95
Mar 305.60 Down 1.95
May 305.65 Down 1.95
Jul 305.70 Down 1.95
Sep 305.75 Down 1.95
Dec 305.80 Down 1.95
Mar 305.85 Down 1.95
May 305.90 Down 1.95