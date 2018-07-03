New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|111.65
|Down 3.45
|Jul
|108.45
|109.10
|107.65
|107.80
|Down 3.70
|Sep
|115.10
|Down 3.45
|Sep
|114.90
|115.00
|111.55
|111.65
|Down 3.45
|Oct
|115.10
|Down 4.10
|Dec
|118.45
|118.50
|115.00
|115.10
|Down 3.45
|Mar
|122.10
|122.10
|118.65
|118.70
|Down 3.40
|May
|124.25
|124.30
|121.05
|121.10
|Down 3.40
|Jul
|126.55
|126.55
|123.45
|123.50
|Down 3.35
|Sep
|128.00
|128.30
|125.75
|125.80
|Down 3.20
|Dec
|131.10
|131.35
|129.00
|129.00
|Down 3.05
|Mar
|134.35
|134.35
|132.25
|132.25
|Down 2.80
|May
|134.70
|134.70
|134.10
|134.15
|Down 2.65
|Jul
|135.85
|135.90
|135.85
|135.90
|Down 2.65
|Sep
|137.55
|137.60
|137.55
|137.60
|Down 2.65
|Dec
|139.85
|139.95
|139.85
|139.95
|Down 2.65
|Mar
|142.30
|Down 2.65
|May
|144.05
|Down 2.65