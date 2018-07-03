  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/03 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 111.65 Down 3.45
Jul 108.45 109.10 107.65 107.80 Down 3.70
Sep 115.10 Down 3.45
Sep 114.90 115.00 111.55 111.65 Down 3.45
Oct 115.10 Down 4.10
Dec 118.45 118.50 115.00 115.10 Down 3.45
Mar 122.10 122.10 118.65 118.70 Down 3.40
May 124.25 124.30 121.05 121.10 Down 3.40
Jul 126.55 126.55 123.45 123.50 Down 3.35
Sep 128.00 128.30 125.75 125.80 Down 3.20
Dec 131.10 131.35 129.00 129.00 Down 3.05
Mar 134.35 134.35 132.25 132.25 Down 2.80
May 134.70 134.70 134.10 134.15 Down 2.65
Jul 135.85 135.90 135.85 135.90 Down 2.65
Sep 137.55 137.60 137.55 137.60 Down 2.65
Dec 139.85 139.95 139.85 139.95 Down 2.65
Mar 142.30 Down 2.65
May 144.05 Down 2.65