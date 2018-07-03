New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|73.62
|74.35
|72.51
|73.94
|Down .21
|Aug
|72.00
|72.40
|70.74
|71.62
|Down .84
|Sep
|70.50
|70.71
|69.17
|69.30 Down 1.62
|Oct
|69.82
|69.82
|68.41
|68.51 Down 1.65
|Nov
|69.13
|69.13
|67.72
|67.83 Down 1.66
|Dec
|67.16
|68.43
|67.15
|67.23 Down 1.62
|Jan
|67.31
|67.75
|66.51
|66.61 Down 1.56
|Feb
|66.90
|67.15
|65.99
|66.06 Down 1.50
|Mar
|66.13
|66.53
|65.56
|65.56 Down 1.46
|Apr
|65.88
|65.90
|65.10
|65.13 Down 1.40
|May
|65.50
|65.70
|64.65
|64.75 Down 1.34
|Jun
|64.99
|64.99
|64.26
|64.32 Down 1.27
|Jul
|64.37
|64.37
|63.93
|63.93 Down 1.21
|Aug
|63.56 Down 1.17
|Sep
|63.24 Down 1.11
|Oct
|62.92 Down 1.07
|Nov
|63.36
|63.37
|62.48
|62.62 Down 1.03
|Dec
|62.26
|Down .98
|Jan
|61.93
|Down .93
|Feb
|61.61
|Down .89
|Mar
|61.31
|Down .85
|Apr
|61.02
|Down .82
|May
|61.11
|61.30
|60.68
|60.74
|Down .77
|Jun
|60.43
|Down .73
|Jul
|60.18
|Down .69
|Aug
|59.90
|Down .65
|Sep
|59.68
|Down .61
|Oct
|59.46
|Down .56
|Nov
|58.87
|59.78
|58.87
|59.30
|Down .52
|Dec
|59.09
|Down .49
|Jan
|58.89
|Down .47
|Feb
|58.65
|Down .43
|Mar
|58.44
|Down .39
|Apr
|58.19
|Down .36
|May
|58.00
|Down .34
|Jun
|57.78
|Down .34
|Jul
|57.54
|Down .35
|Aug
|57.36
|Down .33
|Sep
|57.17
|Down .32
|Oct
|57.04
|Down .30
|Nov
|56.71
|57.18
|56.50
|56.86
|Down .29
|Dec
|56.65
|Down .28
|Jan
|56.49
|Down .28
|Feb
|56.34
|Down .27
|Mar
|56.16
|Down .27
|Apr
|56.08
|Down .26
|May
|55.93
|Down .26
|Jun
|55.77
|Down .25
|Jul
|55.65
|Down .25
|Aug
|55.53
|Down .24
|Sep
|55.42
|Down .23
|Oct
|55.33
|Down .23
|Nov
|54.85
|55.68
|54.76
|55.23
|Down .22
|Dec
|55.12
|Down .21
|Jan
|54.99
|Down .21
|Feb
|54.90
|Down .20
|Mar
|54.80
|Down .19
|Apr
|54.71
|Down .19
|May
|54.63
|Down .18
|Jun
|54.53
|Down .17
|Jul
|54.39
|Down .17
|Aug
|54.36
|Down .16
|Sep
|54.29
|Down .15
|Oct
|54.23
|Down .15
|Nov
|54.00
|54.52
|54.00
|54.26
|Down .14
|Dec
|54.16
|Down .13
|Jan
|54.08
|Down .13
|Feb
|54.03
|Down .13
|Mar
|53.92
|Down .13
|Apr
|53.88
|Down .13
|May
|53.83
|Down .13
|Jun
|53.77
|Down .13
|Jul
|53.71
|Down .13
|Aug
|53.66
|Down .13
|Sep
|53.58
|Down .13
|Oct
|53.54
|Down .13
|Nov
|53.57
|Down .13
|Dec
|53.49
|Down .13
|Jan
|53.48
|Down .13
|Feb
|53.46
|Down .13
|Mar
|53.41
|Down .13
|Apr
|53.40
|Down .13
|May
|53.35
|Down .13
|Jun
|53.34
|Down .13
|Jul
|53.32
|Down .13
|Aug
|53.31
|Down .13
|Sep
|53.28
|Down .13
|Oct
|53.27
|Down .13
|Nov
|53.32
|Down .13
|Dec
|53.36
|Down .13
|Jan
|53.37
|Down .13
|Feb
|53.36
|Down .13
|Mar
|53.35
|Down .13
|Apr
|53.36
|Down .13
|May
|53.32
|Down .13
|Jun
|53.35
|Down .13
|Jul
|53.39
|Down .13
|Aug
|53.42
|Down .13
|Sep
|53.44
|Down .13
|Oct
|53.48
|Down .13
|Nov
|53.51
|Down .13
|Dec
|53.54
|Down .13
|Jan
|53.57
|Down .13