SugarHouse Casino Welcomes George Lopez's "The Wall World Tour"

With a comedic career that spans across television, film, stand-up and late-night TV, George Lopez will entertain The Event Center audience with "The Wall World Tour" at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets for his show go on sale Friday, July 6, at 10 a.m. and cost from $79 to $99.

George Lopez's "The Wall World Tour" comes to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.

Lopez can next be seen in the upcoming thriller “River Runs Red” alongside Taye Diggs and John Cusack, which will be released this year. He is also set to begin production in the film “Walking With Herb,” based on Joe S. Bullock’s novel. Recently, Lopez starred in and produced his series “Lopez” on TV Land for two seasons.

“We’re excited to welcome a well-known comedian like George Lopez to SugarHouse,” said Linda Powers, vice president of marketing at SugarHouse Casino. “His everyday observations and strong opinions are sure to make for a fun night in The Event Center.”

For two seasons, Lopez hosted “Lopez Tonight” on TBS, signifying his return to television after the groundbreaking Warner Bros. hit sitcom “George Lopez” came to an end after six seasons on ABC. Lopez was featured in HBO specials including “The Wall” in 2017 and “Tall, Dark and Chicano” in 2009, in addition to debuting his third solo stand-up special, “It’s Not Me, It’s You,” in 2012.

His work can also be seen in various films, including “Square Parts,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Swing Vote” and as the animated voices in the “Rio,” “The Smurfs” and “The Beverly Hills Chihuahua” franchises. In 2006, Lopez was recognized for his success in the industry with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

