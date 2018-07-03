BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2501
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2465
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2518
|Down
|13
|Sep
|2512
|2516
|2455
|2501
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2528
|2536
|2484
|2518
|Down
|13
|Mar
|2528
|2539
|2490
|2523
|Down
|8
|May
|2520
|2542
|2488
|2528
|unch
|Jul
|2540
|2542
|2493
|2535
|Up
|2
|Sep
|2494
|2545
|2492
|2538
|Up
|4
|Dec
|2495
|2550
|2495
|2538
|Up
|5
|Mar
|2544
|Up
|6
|May
|2548
|Up
|6