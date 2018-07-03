BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2501 Down 11 Jul 2465 Down 11 Sep 2518 Down 13 Sep 2512 2516 2455 2501 Down 11 Dec 2528 2536 2484 2518 Down 13 Mar 2528 2539 2490 2523 Down 8 May 2520 2542 2488 2528 unch Jul 2540 2542 2493 2535 Up 2 Sep 2494 2545 2492 2538 Up 4 Dec 2495 2550 2495 2538 Up 5 Mar 2544 Up 6 May 2548 Up 6