Mellitus Health’s Precision Insulin Dosing Software Shows 2.4% Drop in HbA1c at 180 Days—With Patients Averaging Only 1.2 BGM Readings/Day—In Telehealth Study

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--A recent study at Los Angeles’ Venice Family Clinic demonstrated that Mellitus Health, Inc.’s proprietary, algorithm-based software helped clinicians tailor insulin dosing in ways that lowered average blood glucose (HbA1c) levels within 180 days in participants, even those with hard-to-manage diabetes, with no required change in patient lifestyle and an average blood glucose testing rate of 1.2 tests per day.

Mayer B. Davidson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Mellitus Health, presented findings of the 28-participant study at the American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions on June 23 and June 25. Davidson is a past president of the American Diabetes Association and former editor of its peer-reviewed journal, Diabetes Care.

How Mellitus Health’s algorithmic insulin dosing solution is (vastly) different

“Until now, there has been a lot of confusion about how ‘algorithm-based’ dosing solutions are different from one another,” says CEO Josh Davidson. “Our software, which arises from 35 years of research and multiple published studies by Dr. Mayer Davidson, offers a comprehensive solution for adjusting insulin doses in all eight of the standard insulin regimens. Other companies’ algorithm-based solutions are much more limited, addressing only one to three standard regimens. And the majority of companies don’t even address complete regimens. Their approach only calculates insulin doses before single meals. Recent studies indicate these algorithms produce sub-optimal insulin doses.

“People live with diabetes 24/7, and we built our software to address nearly every dosing scenario they might need.”

“We could not be more pleased with the overwhelming response we received from clinicians and prospective partners at the Scientific Sessions. Many people have followed Mayer Davidson’s research about algorithmic dosing of insulin for years and cannot wait to get their hands on the software that automates the process, delivering precision recommendations in just seconds,” says COO Craig Lewis. “Some clinicians have to use much of their appointment time adjusting patients’ insulin dosing. Now, they can both see more patients and spend more time on other patient issues.”

Venice Family Clinic Study Findings

1.9% drop in A1C at 90 days

A drop in average HbA1c from the baseline value of 10.0% to 8.1% occurred within the first 90 days that a patient was part of the study.

2.4% drop in A1C at 180 days

For those patients who participated for the next 90 days, the average HbA1c dropped another 0.5% to 7.6%.

Patients tested blood glucose an average of 1.2 times per day

The study is the first of its kind showing significant drops in HbA1c with such low blood glucose testing rates.

“We encouraged patients to test their blood sugars more often; however, once per day or so is a real-world circumstance,” says Davidson. “We’re pleased that we saw HbA1c levels drop with such a modest testing rate.”

One point drop in HbA1c can reduce risk of microvascular complications by 37%

Decreasing hemoglobin A1C levels by 1% can decrease the risk of complications such as neuropathy, impotence, blindness caused by diabetic retinopathy, and kidney disease by 37%. It also can reduce the risk of amputations.

One point drop in HbA1c also can reduce healthcare costs by $1,347

Roughly half of people with diabetes also have comorbidities such as heart disease or kidney disease. Each one point drop in HbA1c reduces direct health care costs by an average of $1,347 per patient, per year.

50% of U.S. adults are diabetic or prediabetic

“Fifty percent of U.S. adults have diabetes or are prediabetic,“ says Davidson. “Globally, 442 million people have diabetes. It’s hard to overstate the devastating effect of this illness.”

How Mellitus Health’s solution works

Precision dosing recommendations to clinicians in 30 seconds

Building on 50 years of experience and 35 years of clinical research by past American Diabetes Association president Mayer B. Davidson, MD, Mellitus Health has automated the highly effective algorithm-based insulin dosing that Dr. Davidson taught generations of medical professionals to do (laboriously) by hand. Its Insulin Insights™ software delivers precision dosing recommendations to clinicians in seconds.

Insulin Insights™ software works with all insulins, 125 combinations and eight standard dosing regimens

“Unique in the market, our decision support software works with all eight standard regimens, all types of insulins and 125 insulin combinations, providing dosing recommendations to clinicians in just seconds. This prevents the challenges that arise when a clinician has to try to reconcile dozens of readings and other important inputs manually,” explains Dr. Davidson. “No matter what the clinical situation is, providers can tailor an insulin dosing schedule that meets the needs of that particular patient.”

“Our rapid, precise tailoring of dosing recommendations for every patient is beneficial to the primary care physicians who treat 90% of people with diabetes in the United States.”

Software works with all major glucometer brands

The solution accepts readings from all major glucometer brands.

Requires no change in patient lifestyle

Mellitus Health’s software requires no change in patient lifestyle, no change in diet or exercise, no coaching.

Streamlines in-office diabetes management

Insulin Insights™'s quick glucometer data analysis and insulin titration recommendations free time for clinicians to address other patient issues.

Telehealth potential

The solution also can accept blood sugar readings remotely, reducing the number of patient office visits.

Easily stands alone or complements existing platforms

Additionally, Mellitus Health’s solution quickly and seamlessly integrates into existing workflows and is easy for clinicians to use. “Thirty minutes’ set-up time, and you’re done,” says CEO Josh Davidson.

The device is FDA cleared and CE-registered.

Mellitus Health’s development of the only comprehensive insulin titration software draws on 50 years of Mayer B. Davidson’s experience with insulin titration protocols and 35 years of Davidson’s research.

About Mellitus Health, Inc.

Founded in 2014 as Insulin Algorithms by Mayer B. Davidson, MD; Josh Davidson; and Michael Margolese, the Los Angeles firm rebranded in 2018 as Mellitus Health, Inc. Its cloud-based insulin titration software works with all eight standard regimens, all types of insulins and 125 insulin combinations, providing precision insulin dosing recommendations to clinicians in just seconds. The FDA-cleared and CE-registered solution accepts readings from all major glucometer brands and integrates seamlessly into existing clinical workflows.

For more information, see www.mellitushealth.com.

About Mayer B. Davidson, MD

Mayer B. Davidson, MD is a past president of the American Diabetes Association, a past Editor-in-Chief of Diabetes Care and the founding editor of Current Diabetes Reports. He has served on the editorial boards of 12 other journals.

The principal investigator of more than 30 clinical studies, Davidson is the author of more than 160 peer-reviewed scientific articles.

Davidson also authored two books widely used in education of clinicians, including Meeting the American Diabetes Association Standards of Care: An Algorithmic Approach to Clinical Care of the Diabetes Patient, first published by the American Diabetes Association in 2010 and now in its second edition, published in 2017 with co-author Stanley H. Hsia, MD, FRCPC, FACE.

