Hundreds protest plan to further restrict abortion in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of abortion-rights activists in Poland have held a protest against a proposed law that would ban abortions in cases involving irreparably damaged fetuses.

The activists who assembled outside Poland's parliament on Monday chanted "We want choice, not terror" as a special commission of legislators reviewed the proposal.

The commission decided that the draft needs more work before it goes to the lower house of parliament for debate.

Polish law allows terminating pregnancies only when a woman's life or health is threatened, when a pregnancy results from a crime, and when tests indicate a high probability of incurable disease or disability. The draft would eliminate the third condition.

Opposition lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus alleges the bill is timed to divert attention from a law that is forcing Supreme Court judges in Poland to retire.