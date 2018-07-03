Former Maine trooper sentenced for trafficking drugs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A retired Maine state trooper accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl is going to prison for a year.

A judge sentenced Jeffrey Linscott, of Buxton, on Monday under an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a single count of trafficking cocaine.

Linscott was arrested in December after selling drugs to an informant working with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The drugs included fentanyl, a powerful opioid linked to an epidemic of overdoses in Maine.

Linscott retired as a state trooper in November 2010 after 22 years on the job.

He choked up as he apologized "to the men and women in blue." The defense contends he began dealing drugs after having an affair and spending his life savings.