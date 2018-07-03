Trump meeting with Dutch leader ahead of NATO meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (RUH'-tuh) to the White House on Monday ahead of an upcoming NATO summit and major decisions on trade.

Trump was meeting with Rutte in the Oval Office, where the two leaders were expected to discuss next week's NATO meetings in Brussels. The president has advocated for NATO members to boost their defense spending and his appearance at the defense alliance will be followed by a closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Netherlands' leader will be at the White House amid trade tensions involving the United States and a number of allies.

The European Union has warned Trump not to impose tariffs on auto imports, saying it could lead to retaliation involving some $300 billion in U.S. goods.