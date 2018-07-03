Landmark Health Named a 2018 Best Place to Work in Healthcare

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Landmark Health (Landmark) has been recognized again as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare, by Modern Healthcare. The 2018 recognition builds off the Company’s first win in 2017 and singles out Landmark as an outstanding employer in the healthcare industry on a national level. The designation is determined through an assessment of employer benefits and policies, along with employee engagement and satisfaction.

“Landmark is a relatively young company,” states Chris Goldsmith, Landmark’s President. “We started seeing patients in 2014, so to already receive this national designation two years in a row is a strong testament to our employees and the company we are building.”

Landmark provides high-touch, longitudinal care for people living with multiple chronic conditions. Their providers deliver care to patients exclusively through house calls, with visits tailored to wellness, disease management, post-acute management and urgent care. With a highly integrated care model, Landmark’s multidisciplinary teams of behavioral health specialists, palliative care providers, pharmacists, nurses, social workers and dietitians, help keep patients well and home, reducing avoidable hospital admissions as much as 40 percent.

“The people who thrive at Landmark are those who have a personal purpose that aligns with our mission of delivering comprehensive care to patients wherever and whenever they need it,” notes Dr. Michael Le, Landmark’s Chief Medical Officer. “This recognition is meaningful because it shows that having a singular focus on providing the absolute best care for patients builds a strong culture.”

Each year, Modern Healthcare recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry on a national level. The Best Places to Work in Healthcare recognition program is now in its 11th year and honors workplaces throughout the healthcare industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. The full list of 2018 winners is available on the Modern Healthcare website.

Landmark has grown significantly in 2018, serving patients in thirteen states: California, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington State. We’re actively seeking people who want to lead the transformation in health care for our nation’s frailest. Learn more about working at Landmark Health.

About Landmark

Landmark is an industry leader of home-based medical care for patients with complex health needs, covering more than 70,000 lives. Its community-based, physician-led medical teams specialize in house calls and deliver medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to individuals with multiple chronic conditions wherever they reside, and wherever they need it. Landmark’s teams of mobile clinicians collaborate with patients’ families, caregivers and other medical providers to bring coordinated healthcare to people who need it the most. Landmark operates nationally, expanding coverage to reach 13 states in 2018. For more information, visit www.landmarkhealth.org.

