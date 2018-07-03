Smart Locks Procurement: Supplier Selection and Supply Market Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This smart locks procurement report provides information on the category cost and volume drivers and pricing models to save costs.

Our procurement reports for the provide actionable insights on the sustainability strategies, US supply market landscape, and top suppliers of smart locks. They also provide procurement market intelligence insights to help category managers save costs.

“Engaging with suppliers who offer trade-up programs for old smart locks is one of the best practices for procurement to save costs,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. “Also, selecting suppliers based on the life cycle of smart locks is one of the best category management practices,” added Angad.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the smart locks market.

High demand for smart deadbolts Need for smart locks from construction and banking industries Rising preference for smart locks from the hospitality sector

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: Smart locks market

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models
Comparison of pricing models
Supply chain margins

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category Ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers
Buyers power
Supplier power

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

