They Will Know Your Name: Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes First International Star to Net the Cover of NBA 2K

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--2K today announced that the NBA ® 2K19 Standard Edition will feature Milwaukee Bucks standout and two-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover. The first player in NBA history to finish a regular season ranked in the top 20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, Antetokounmpo has earned the nickname “Greek Freak” for his incredible athletic abilities. Keeping with the NBA 2K19 creative theme, the cover features key words and phrases which hold significance for Giannis, including “Father’s Legacy,” “Fear the Deer,” “Phenom” and of course “Athens,” paying homage to his hometown in Greece.

“I am honored to be the first international player featured on the cover of NBA 2K19,” said Antetokounmpo. “I love playing NBA 2K so this means a lot to me. I have worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K19 is a dream come true.”

Coming from humble beginnings selling watches on the streets of Athens, Antetokounmpo has quickly won over NBA fans with his tremendous skill and genuine personality. He has also gained the respect of his fellow players, earning multiple honors, including All-Rookie Second Team, NBA All-Defensive Second Team, All-NBA Second Team (twice) and Most Improved Player.

“Giannis is the future of the NBA and his drive and athleticism have made him an undeniable force in the league,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “He’s the perfect cover athlete and we’re excited to feature him as our very first international cover star, as NBA 2K has a strong following with fans all over the world.”

Pre-orders for the NBA 2K19 Standard Edition include the following digital items:

5,000 Virtual Currency; 10 MyTEAM packs (delivered one a week); 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo Sapphire MyTEAM card.

NBA 2K19 is the next iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 17 years*.

Developed by Visual Concepts, the NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation ® 4 system, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms.

The NBA 2K19 20thAnniversary Edition will be available on September 7, 2018 for $99.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation ® 4 system, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms.

Players looking to get a head start on NBA 2K19 ’s MyCAREER can download the all-new NBA 2K19: The Prelude beginning on August 31, 2018 available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K19 is not yet rated by the ESRB

*According to 2000 - 2018 and

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its new Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s Civilization series, Evolve™, Battleborn®, the popular WWE 2K franchise and NBA 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this console generation.

*According to 2008 - 2018 Metacritic.com

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

