Zelis® Healthcare CEO Doug Klinger Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Winner in New Jersey Region by EY

BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--EY announced that Doug Klinger, CEO of Zelis Healthcare, a healthcare technology company and market-leading provider of integrated healthcare cost management and payments solutions, won the 2018 New Jersey Healthcare Industry Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award.

Since 1986, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ has been the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. Recognized globally, the award honors the most outstanding entrepreneurs who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

As the first truly global award program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates entrepreneurs who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards in over 145 cities and 60 countries.

Doug was chosen by an independent panel of judges made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

The award was presented at a special gala event at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, New Jersey on June 28.

“On behalf of our entire family of 800 dedicated Zelis associates, I am honored to receive this recognition for the work we do every day on behalf of health insurers, healthcare providers and healthcare consumers. We are committed to helping reduce the rising cost of healthcare to make healthcare more affordable for all of us.”

Doug is now competing on behalf of Zelis for the 2018 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award.

About Zelis® Healthcare Zelis Healthcare is a healthcare technology company and market-leading provider of integrated healthcare cost management and payments solutions including network analytics and design, network access and cost management, claims cost management and electronic payments to payers, healthcare providers and consumers in the medical, dental and workers’ compensation markets nationwide. Zelis Healthcare is backed by Parthenon Capital Partners. www.Zelis.com

