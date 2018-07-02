Avnet Selected by Hanhaa as Global Distribution Partner for ParceLive

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT ), a leading global technology distributor, announced today that it will begin to offer ParceLive, a real-time shipment tracking system, on a global basis to its customer base. The ParceLive service was developed by Hanhaa, a UK-based IoT innovator.

By simply including a small ParceLive tracker, which is comprised of six embedded sensors and cellular data connectivity, into any parcel, users are connected and able to receive complete insight into any shipment’s journey, whether it is being shipped across country or around the world. The ParceLive system actively captures important information in real-time, including location, temperature, and humidity; and in addition, will send alerts if the package has been dropped, opened or mis-handled. ParceLive provides users with delivery, network and implementation efficiencies to help lower the cost of doing business and improve profitability. Users of the service are now able to create direct workflows from real time data straight from their global supply chain systems.

“There are many markets we serve today that would benefit from this technology so we’ve added ParceLive to our full suite of supply chain service offerings,” said Terry Bassett, chief strategy and innovation officer at Avnet. “Avnet’s proven expertise and strong position in supply chain management, as well as our keen focus on IoT, makes ParceLive an exciting product for us to bring to our customers.”

Today’s announcement significantly increases the reach and scale for ParceLive, which has previously been supported by national and specialist shippers in the UK and EMEA. By working independent of data supplied from carriers, and irrespective of country, ParceLive enables Avnet to deploy a uniformed service globally. To learn more, watch this video about ParceLive.

Hanhaa CEO Azhar Hussain said, “We are very excited to have Avnet as our first truly international partner. The depth and breadth of Avnet’s supply chain and logistics expertise combined with their expansive customer base will truly demonstrate the globalization of ParceLive’s international IoT data service using our Hanhaa Mobile network.”

After use, ParceLive trackers are returned using a pre-set mail service license, which is active in more than 40 countries, and eliminates reverse-logistics challenges. Returned units are erased of all data, charged, put through sensor calibration, and re-branded - making them then ready for reuse.

Today’s announcement reinforces the Avnet and Hanhaa relationship that was announced in May, and also helps Hanhaa to more quickly introduce the ParceLive technology to customers in a variety of vertical markets, including: industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others. Hanhaa’s integrated mobile network, hardware, and developer tools provide third-party solutions providers with ways to quickly configure IoT solutions for their market to create competitive advantage and generate new revenue.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

