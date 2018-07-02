Wind spreads California fire as other states battle blazes

Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a
A firefighter scrambles to stop a wildfire as wind drives embers across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Noa
Firefighters battle a wildfire burning in Guinda, Calif., Sunday, July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning o
A wildfire burns grasses at a livestock ranch in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire bur
Firefighters try to stop a wildfire as wind drives embers across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berge
Patrons at Cache Creek Casino Resort watch as a wildfire burns along a ridge top on Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Capay, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Inmate firefighters leave an assignment while battling a wildfire in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds f
A plume rises behind a building in Esparto, Calif., as a wildfire burns on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a w
GUINDA, Calif. (AP) — Hot winds fueling a massive wildfire that prompted evacuations in rural Northern California have pushed the flames into three counties.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that the blaze that ignited Saturday in western Yolo County spread over the weekend to neighboring Lake and Napa counties.
The fast-moving fire has scorched at least 55 square miles (142 square kilometers) of dry brush and threatened more than 100 buildings in ranchland northwest of Sacramento.
No injuries were reported and the exact number of people evacuated was unclear. Smoke and ash are contributing to poor air quality in the San Francisco Bay Area and California wine country.
It comes as hot, dry conditions are fueling blazes in several Western states.