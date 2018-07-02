Sonny’s BBQ Unveils 24K Gold Ribs That No Money Can Buy

MAITLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--In the summer of ‘68, Sonny Tillman fired up his smoker and opened the first in Gainesville, Florida, with a mission to spread Southern hospitality through BBQ. Now, 50 years and 109 locations later, the mission is still the same... only this summer, as Sonny’s enters its golden year, it’s with one-of-a-kind 24K Gold Ribs smoked with goodwill in mind.

Today, Sonny’s BBQ releases its 24K Gold Ribs created by Head Pitmaster Bryan Mroczka as part of Sonny’s Good as Gold sweepstakes. Valued at $1,968, the ribs sourced from a heritage pig are brined in sweet tea for 24 hours, slow-smoked for three hours, and adorned with luxe and homegrown ingredients. Ingredients include 24K edible gold, Harney & Sons’ oolong loose leaf tea for the sweet tea brine, white truffle oil and butter, and salts from Jacobsen Salt Co. Carefully-selected ingredients from states within Sonny’s footprint were also used, including Bulls Bay Saltworks’ sea salt from South Carolina, Kentucky Owl Straight Rye No. 1 (11 year), and bee pollen from Gainesville.

Unlike other trending golden foods, this rack of ribs isn’t for sale, and only one will ever be served. Starting today through July 31, fans can visit to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Orlando, Florida, for an experience that includes:

Flight and a two-night hotel stay for two Exclusive Golden Rib Dinner One-on-one pitmaster class with Head Pitmaster Bryan Mroczka Orlando experience filled with rides and wonder

Cue the Good: To help food-insecure youth this summer in the eight states where the brand operates, Sonny’s is teaming up with , a 501(c)(3) organization, committed to ending childhood hunger globally.

How to Give: Retweet Sonny’s official Good as Gold to donate 20 meals. Like the official post to donate 10 meals. Sonny's has committed to donate 100,000 meals to help feed children during its summer anniversary.

For more information about Sonny’s Good as Gold, visit .

ABOUT SONNY’S BBQ

In 1968, Sonny’s BBQ was founded by Sonny Tillman and his wife, Lucille, in Gainesville, Florida. For 50 years, local pitmasters at Sonny’s BBQ have served barbecue slathered in Southern hospitality to millions of guests through its 109 locations spanning the Southeast. The restaurant has been celebrated for its signature pulled pork and ribs, and recognized as the “Best Barbecue Chain in America” by The Daily Meal. For information, visit SonnysBBQ.com.

ABOUT FEEDING CHILDREN EVERYWHERE

Feeding Children Everywhere is activating people for a hunger-free world. Since 2010, FCE has served with over 700,000 volunteers to package 100 million meals for hungry children and families here in the U.S. and around the globe. Discover the Hunger Hero within you at FeedingChildrenEverywhere.com.

