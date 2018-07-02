Great Clips® Launches Snapchat Lens, Allows Customers to Digitally “Try On” Three Wacky Hairstyles

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Great Clips, Inc. is proud to launch a Snapchat Lens, allowing customers to embellish their selfie with a wide range of fun, outlandish, hairstyles. The first Snapchat Lens from Great Clips ® embraces the fun aesthetic that Snapchat users have come to expect and allows people to play with three wacky hairstyles. Lens users can take and share photos or videos of their modified selves and can even share the Lens itself with friends.

Beginning in early July, customers visiting Great Clips salons throughout the United States and Canada can scan a Snapcode, available at salon front desks while supplies last, to access all three Great Clips Lens options for 24 hours. In addition, anybody can visit https://www.greatclips.com/stories/snap-style to find the Snapcode and unlock the Lens.

Great Clips has a strong track record of innovation surrounding consumer-friendly technology such as the Great Clips app, featuring Online Check-In. Great Clips also uses Clip Notes ®, notes about a customer’s haircut that stylists enter into a secure global computer network -- so every professional, licensed Great Clips stylist can provide customers with the quality haircut they want.

“By using augmented reality to further bridge the physical and digital worlds, Great Clips is excited to share this Snapchat Lens and continue as the salon industry's technology leader,” says Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips.

For more information about Great Clips, visit the Great Clips website and connect with Great Clips on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has 4,300 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’ Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

