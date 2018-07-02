P.F. Chang’s is Celebrating 25 Years with 25 Days of P.F. Chang’s and One Trip Across the Globe

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--P.F. Chang’s introduced Americans to its made-from-scratch Asian cuisine in 1993. Twenty-five years later, the company has more than 300 locations across the globe and employs 18,000 team members. It is the top Asian upscale casual dining chain in the world, serving more hand-rolled dim sum, Mongolian Beef, and fortune cookies than any other restaurant company. P.F. Chang’s top selling dish across the globe is Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, a recipe that has remained the same since P.F. Chang’s opened its doors 25 years ago.

P.F. Chang’s is celebrating this milestone with 25 Days of P.F. Chang’s. From July 1 through July 25, 2018, guests are invited to visit https://www.pfchangs.com/25birthday to enter for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to any one of its locations, anywhere in the world. Additional prizes, like gift cards, branded giveaways, and major dining incentives will be given away to hundreds of guests who visit the website. P.F. Chang’s will also celebrate its 25 th birthday in restaurants by serving birthday sparklers with every Great Wall of Chocolate purchased on Saturdays during the program. Details about the contest and how to register to win can be found at pfchangs.com.

“What started as a small restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona is now a billion-dollar brand with restaurants in 25 countries across four continents,” said Michael Osanloo, P.F. Chang’s CEO. “You don’t achieve this level of success without a lot of hard work and commitment from thousands of team members and the love and loyalty of guests from around the world. We are grateful to everyone who has been a part of P.F. Chang’s global success story.”

P.F. Chang’s restaurant designs are evolving, but the brand’s signature design includes a stone horse standing guard while guests enjoy a menu of signature dishes prepared from scratch using only the freshest ingredients. Most dishes at P.F. Chang’s are cooked in an Asian wok at up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, creating a “wok hay” or “breath of wok” and a mix of unique, smoky, caramelized flavors and crispy textures that can only be achieved using this ancient cooking technique.

“P.F. Chang’s cooks its dishes from scratch every day in every restaurant. Always have and always will,” said Osanloo. “This is one of the most important ways we stay true to the iconic P.F. Chang’s experience.”

P.F. Chang’s is opening seven more restaurants in the U.S. as well as several more international locations in 2018, including its first location in Pakistan, which opens in July.

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

