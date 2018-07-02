|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ch-Championship Winner
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, Aug. 3
Reading vs. Derby 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Preston vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Swansea 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 5
Leeds vs. Stoke 1530 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Sunderland vs. Charlton 1130 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notts County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yeovil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT