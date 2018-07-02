BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/02 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 6 .625
Connecticut 9 7 .563 1
Atlanta 8 8 .500 2
Chicago 6 10 .375 4
New York 5 11 .313 5
Indiana 1 16 .059
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 5 .722
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 ½
Seattle 12 5 .706 ½
Minnesota 10 6 .625 2
Dallas 7 8 .467
Las Vegas 6 12 .333 7

___

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 76, Dallas 72

Los Angeles 87, Las Vegas 71

Atlanta 87, Indiana 83

New York 97, Chicago 94, OT

Seattle 84, Connecticut 70

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled