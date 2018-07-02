The Latest: Mexico president-elect seeks new NAFTA deal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mexico's presidential election (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he supports reaching a deal to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada. Those talks have been stalled over the Trump administration's demands for higher U.S. content and a "sunset clause" in the 1994 trade agreement.

Lopez Obrador says he'll propose that his own team of experts be included in the talks. The winning candidate said he will make that proposal in a meeting Tuesday with current President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Lopez Obrador told the Televisa network Monday that he will respect the current team of negotiators, and let them continue representing Mexico until he takes office Dec. 1.

Lopez Obrador said he wants to have information on what's being discussed and "to help as much as we can."

___

8:30 a.m.

Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for sending a message of congratulations, and says he'll contact the U.S. leader to "reach an understanding."

Lopez Obrador said in an interview with the Televisa network Monday that Trump's tweet the night before "was very respectful," and he added: "That is what we always want to maintain with the U.S. government, that there be mutual respect."

In his words, "We are never going to disrespect the U.S. government, because we want them to respect us." And he said, "We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States."

The Mexican leftist achieved a landslide victory in Sunday's presidential vote.