Cincinnati Bell Inc. Completes Combination with Hawaiian Telcom

CINCINNATI & HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) (the “Company” or “Cincinnati Bell”), today announced the Company has completed its acquisition of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (“Hawaiian Telcom”), the leading integrated communications provider serving Hawaiʻi, and the state’s fiber-centric technology leader. The combination creates a stronger communications and technology company that will foster greater innovation as it builds scale and fiber density, enabling the Company to deliver more competitive, cutting-edge products and services to customers as it meets the growing demand for fiber capacity.

The transaction brings meaningful operational scale and accelerates Cincinnati Bell’s overarching strategy to create a diversified and balanced revenue mix by expanding the Company’s high-speed, high-bandwidth fiber optic network while building a complementary IT solutions and cloud services business. With the addition of Hawaiian Telcom, the Company enables further growth opportunities in its Entertainment and Communications business as it successfully migrates customers from legacy services to more advanced fiber offerings.

“Today marks a tremendous milestone for Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom as we take an important step together toward expanding our portfolio of next-generation fiber offerings and securing fiber density value for our customers and shareholders,” said Leigh Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Bell. “Fiber density remains a key market differentiator in an increasingly competitive environment. By allowing us to better anticipate and capitalize on the fast-growing demand for strategic fiber offerings, this combination positions our company to be at the forefront of innovation in telecommunications and establishes a platform for future growth.”

The transaction builds upon Hawaiian Telcom’s local knowledge and deep fiber infrastructure, including its direct access to the historic SEA-US Trans-Pacific fiber cable linking Asia to the United States. This expanded route diversity provides the combined company with enhanced exposure to key markets where demand for global communications is steadily rising. Cincinnati Bell is committed to investing in Hawaiʻi through the continued buildout of Hawaiian Telcom’s Next Generation Fiber Network, enabling increased access to high-capacity broadband across the state.

Hawaiian Telcom will retain its name and will continue to be locally managed and operated under the leadership of John Komeiji, who will serve as President and General Manager of Hawaiian Telcom. Mr. Komeiji has served as Hawaiian Telcom’s Chief Administrative Officer & Legal Counsel for nearly ten years. He has spent the past four decades investing in Hawaiʻi, first as one of the state’s most successful litigators, and then as a corporate leader focused on building a strong and sustainable local company.

“The entire leadership team looks forward to working closely with John, who exhibits an unwavering commitment to serving Hawaiʻi, has intimate knowledge of Hawaiian Telcom and the local community, and has a proven track record of thoughtful leadership,” Mr. Fox added. “We are excited about what today’s news means for our ability to execute on our growth goals in a rapidly changing industry as we meet the needs of customers across the Hawaiian Islands and our recently expanded North American footprint. With Hawaiian Telcom, Cincinnati Bell has found a great partner for the future.”

Cincinnati Bell has also added two Hawaiian Telcom Board Members, Walter A. Dods, Jr. and Meredith J. Ching, to its Board of Directors.

Walter A. Dods, Jr. has served in numerous roles on the Hawaiian Telcom Board of Directors since 2005, including as Chairman from 2008-2010. In December of 2008, he retired as Chairman of the Board of First Hawaiian Bank, from which he retired as chief executive officer four years earlier. In addition to BancWest Corporation, First Hawaiian Bank and Bank of the West, Mr. Dods serves on the boards of the following Hawai‘i businesses: HC&D, LLC; Pacific Guardian Life Insurance Co., Ltd.; Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., and Servco Pacific Inc. Mr. Dods graduated from St. Louis High School, Honolulu, and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Hawai‘i. Meredith J. Ching is Senior Vice President – Government and Community Relations at Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B), a 145-year old Hawaiʻi company that is the state’s fourth largest private landowner. Ms. Ching has served on numerous government boards and commissions, and currently serves on the non-profit boards of Kapiʻolani Health Foundation, Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation, Hawaiʻi Ag & Culinary Alliance and the A&B Sugar Museum. Ms. Ching is a graduate of Punahou School in Honolulu, and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Phil Cox, Chairman of Cincinnati Bell’s Board of Directors, stated, “Walter and Meredith bring a wealth of experience to the Cincinnati Bell Board of Directors, including decades of work in the Hawaiʻi market and intimate knowledge of the Hawaiian Telcom business. Importantly, they also share our values and commitment to serving our local communities as we provide access to innovative technologies that fuel social and economic development. We are excited to welcome them to the Board.”

About Cincinnati Bell

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) provides integrated communications solutions – including local and long distance voice, data, high-speed Internet and video – that keep residential and business customers in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton connected with each other and with the world. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom, headquartered in Honolulu, is Hawai‘i’s Technology Leader SM, providing integrated communications, broadband, data center and entertainment solutions for business and residential customers. With roots in Hawai‘i beginning in 1883, the Company offers a full range of services including Internet, video, voice, wireless, data network solutions and security, colocation, and managed and cloud services supported by the reach and reliability of its next generation fiber network and a 24/7 state-of-the-art network operations center. With employees statewide sharing a commitment to innovation and a passion for delivering superior service, Hawaiian Telcom provides an Always On SM customer experience. For more information, visit hawaiiantel.com.

