Cooper Tire Adds New Sizes to Roadmaster RM272™ Tire Line

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has added new sizes to its popular Roadmaster RM272™ tire line, which is engineered to withstand the demands of drop deck and spread axle trailers. The tire is now available in sizes 295/75R22.5 LR H, 11R22.5 LR H and 11R24.5 LR H.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005121/en/

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has added new sizes to its popular Roadmaster RM272™ tire line. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RM272 features a premium, high-scrub tread compound that provides improved tread wear and solid, long-lasting protection against cutting and chipping in spread axle trailer applications. The stone ejector ribs in the tire’s grooves help preserve the casing for retreading, and the rounded shoulder design helps minimize the effect of high lateral forces on the tire.

“The RM272 is one tough tire. It’s backed by a strong six-year, two-retread warranty,” said Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business. “Adding additional sizes to this popular line allows us to meet our customers’ needs with a quality Roadmaster product.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005121/en/

CONTACT: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Megan James, 419-424-4251

majames@coopertire.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT TRUCKING OTHER TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE FLEET MANAGEMENT MOTORCYCLES OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST RECREATIONAL VEHICLES TIRES & RUBBER OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/02/2018 09:30 AM/DISC: 07/02/2018 09:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005121/en