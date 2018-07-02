16 theme parks in Taiwan collectively roll out preferential admission deal to benefit visitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—While all amusement parks in Taiwan are rolling out new deals to attract more visitors to their parks in the summer, 16 of them took a step further and collectively agreed on a deal to charge people who had visited another partnering amusement park lower admission fees in this summer.

The 16 amusement parks agreed that visitors who have proof of visiting any of the participating amusements, such as a ticket stub, can enjoy the group admission rate, which is usually much less expensive than a full ticket.

The 16 amusement parks include Yun Hsien Resort, Yehliu Ocean World, Leofoo Village Theme Park, Little Ding-Dong Science Theme Park, West Lake Resortopia, Lihpao Land, Dongshih Forest Garden, Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village, Atayal Resort, Janfusan Fancy World, Wanpi World Safari Zoo, Jianshanpi Jiangnan Resort, Bada Forest, Kentington Resort, Dancewoods Hotels & Resorts, and Farglory Ocean Park.

Some theme parks also offer preferential packages that they have worked out with public transportation operators, hotel operators and other tourism operators. For detailed information, please visit the Tourism Bureau’s official theme park website.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau advised that the public take public transportation to avoid traffic congestion and reduce carbon emission when making trips to the theme parks during the summer vacation.