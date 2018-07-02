Locomotive Procurement: Top Locomotive Suppliers and Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report offers a comprehensive assessment of the best category management strategies and analyzes the pricing models of suppliers to aid buyers during negotiations.

Our procurement reports for the have helped numerous Fortune 500 companies to better manage their spend. The procurement market intelligence reports also identify the major suppliers of locomotives and highlight the best strategies for supplier selection.

“Auditing the suppliers’ facilities to evaluate the plant utilization rate and designing the manufacturing process is one of the procurement best practices for reducing spend,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. “Also, engaging with suppliers who have the capability to offer one-stop solutions such as maintenance services is one of the best practices to manage the category better,” added Angad.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the locomotive market.

High demand for freight locomotives Improvements in mega corridors Rising efforts to replace the aged fleet with new or latest version of the locomotives

Report scope snapshot: Locomotive market

Market Insights

Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics To know more,

Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials Supplier selection criteria Service level agreement To know more,

US Market Insights

Price outlook Supplier cost structure in the US Margins of suppliers in the US To know more,

