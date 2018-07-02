PGT Custom Windows + Doors Introduces an All-New Black Vinyl Exterior Frame Option

NORTH VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands and the nation’s leading manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, announced today the launch of a new Black Vinyl Exterior option on all vinyl products.

PGT Custom Windows + Doors proudly introduces a new Black Vinyl Exterior option on all vinyl windows and doors, available for impact-resistant WinGuard Vinyl or energy-efficient EnergyVue product lines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Black frames lend a dramatic look to an exterior, allowing greater creative freedom when it comes to design. Available for impact-resistant WinGuard® Vinyl or energy-efficient EnergyVue® product lines, this in-demand color completes modern and classic homes beautifully. A few benefits of the new Black Vinyl Exterior option include:

In contrast to white frames which draw the eye’s attention, black frames subtly showcase the window or door’s design and size. For dramatic exterior finishes, like wood siding or brick, black frames complement without competing for attention. Black frames are an in-demand option for modern industrial-style designs. New trend-forward neutral color.

Black is the latest addition to PGT Custom Windows + Doors’ standard frame colors: white, beige, bronze exterior/white interior, and bronze exterior and interior.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new option to our customers. The Black Vinyl Exterior provides the ultimate combination of style, functionality, and versatility. In 2018, we are excited to fulfill many of the latest marketplace needs with innovative products that span across our family of brands,” said Danielle Mikesell, senior vice president of marketing and product management.

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market and a commitment to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, CGI® Commercial, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under federal securities laws of the United States. Generally, words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. These forward looking statements relate to, among other things: (i) the impact that our name change will have on the Company’s profile, brand and performance; (ii) the impact the listing of our common stock on the NYSE will have on the Company’s profile, brand, and performance; and (iii) the outcome of these and other changes the Company is making to expand its growth opportunities and increase shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Changes in new home starts and home remodeling trends The economy in the United States generally and in Florida, in particular, where the substantial portion of our sales are generated Raw material prices, especially aluminum and vinyl Transportation costs Our level of indebtedness Our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines Our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, such as our acquisitions of CGI® Windows & Doors Holdings, Inc. and WinDoor®, Inc. Product liability and warranty claims Federal and state regulations, Our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; and Other risks discussed in our Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2016 and our subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available from the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

