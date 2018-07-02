The Church Pension Fund Announces the Election of The Rev. Thomas J. Brown as Chair of Its Board of Trustees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--The Church Pension Fund (CPF), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, announced the election of The Rev. Thomas J. Brown as Chair of its Board of Trustees (CPF Board), effective upon the close of General Convention. He succeeds Barbara B. Creed, Esq., who served as Chair since 2015 and as Vice Chair from 2009 to 2015. In addition, Canon Kathryn Weathersby McCormick (subject to her re-election to the CPF Board) and The Rt. Rev. Brian N. Prior have been elected Vice Chairs, succeeding The Rev. Dr. Timothy J. Mitchell and Sandra S. Swan, D.L.H.

“Thomas, Kathryn, and Brian have all been recognized leaders on the Board,” said Mary Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPF. “I look forward to working closely with them in the years ahead as we pursue our mission of supporting the clergy and lay employees of the Episcopal Church.

“I want to thank Barbara for her wise and inspiring leadership over the past three years as Board Chair and in her numerous leadership roles throughout her many years of Board service. I also want to thank Tim and Sandra for their dedication, good counsel, and important contributions as Vice Chairs. Barbara, Tim, and Sandra were instrumental in guiding the Board through recent revisions to The Church Pension Fund Clergy Pension Plan and related plans.”

The Rev. Brown commented, “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve as Chair. I, along with my fellow Board members, remain dedicated to responding to the needs of the changing Church while ensuring the financial strength and upholding the fiduciary responsibilities of The Church Pension Fund. I look forward to continuing our mission to serve clergy and lay employees today and for decades to come.”

The Rev. Brown currently serves as Rector of The Parish of the Epiphany in Winchester, MA, and has served on the CPF Board since 2009. Canon McCormick, who currently serves as President of Province IV, previously served as Canon for Administration and Finance for the Diocese of Mississippi, and has served on the CPF Board since 2012. Bishop Prior is the ninth Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota and has served on the CPF Board since 2015.

The Church Pension Fund (CPF) is a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church. CPF and its affiliated companies, collectively the Church Pension Group (CPG), provide retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for its clergy and lay employees. CPG also serves the Episcopal Church by providing property and casualty insurance as well as book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Episcopal Church. For more information, visit cpg.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

