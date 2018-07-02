RH Unveils RH Nashville, The Gallery at Green Hills

CORTE MADERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--RH (NYSE: RH) announced today the opening of RH Nashville, The Gallery at Green Hills. RH Nashville represents the brand’s quest to revolutionize physical retailing, and its continued foray into hospitality with a seamlessly integrated culinary offering by celebrated restaurateur and Founder & President of RH Hospitality, Brendan Sodikoff.

Commanding four levels and over 70,000 total interior and exterior square feet, this innovative retail concept features artistic installations of home furnishings in a gallery setting, including expansive spaces dedicated to RH Interiors, RH Modern, RH Outdoor, RH Baby & Child, and RH TEEN. The gallery also includes an interactive Design Atelier, offering clients professional interior design services.

RH Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman commented, “RH Nashville reflects our ongoing quest to revolutionize physical retailing by seamlessly integrating food, wine, art and design. We don’t build retail stores. We build inspiring spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality – spaces that activate all of the senses, and cannot be replicated online.”

“We are proud to bring this first-of-its-kind concept to Nashville – one of the most creative cities in the world,” Mr. Friedman concluded.

Sodikoff is also the founder, CEO and creative director of Hogsalt Hospitality, a rapidly growing Chicago-based restaurant group spanning 14 concepts and 15 locations. Hogsalt’s portfolio includes nationally acclaimed establishments Au Cheval, Bavette’s, Gilt Bar, and Doughnut Vault in Chicago, as well as his first restaurant in New York – 4 Charles Prime Rib, an intimate supper club in the West Village. Sodikoff has been named one of Chicago Magazine’s “100 Most Powerful People in Chicago” and one of Crain’s “40 Under 40.” He has also been recognized by Bon Appétit, Food & Wine and the Food Network, among others.

“I’ve been inspired by the great food cities of the South for the last decade. Nashville has been at the top of my list, and I couldn’t be more excited to participate in the thriving art, music and food culture with our new RH gallery,” Sodikoff said.

RH Nashville marks Friedman’s ongoing collaboration with design architect James Gillam of Backen, Gillam & Kroeger, a firm recognized as one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 architect and design firms in the world.

Conceptualized as a contemporary, yet classically-inspired structure that is a reflection of human design, RH Nashville features a charcoal grey Venetian plaster exterior with an expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto a streetscape of white crepe myrtle trees and oversized Japanese boxwood globes set within weathered steel planters. Looking overhead, guests will admire Juliet balconies, a terrace lush with white wisteria and the Conservatory & Rooftop Park.

Once inside the gallery, visitors will first discover the Wine Vault, a striking lounge space with elegant banquette seating and iridescent gold, groin-vaulted ceilings where they can savor a glass of rosé or cabernet. In the adjoining RH Café, Sodikoff’s seasonal, ingredient-driven menu can be enjoyed sitting beneath a soaring glass atrium defined by its heritage olive trees, massive crystal and iron chandelier and 12-foot central fountain.

A second Wine Vault, as well as the Barista Bar – with its craft espresso and house-made pastries – adjoin the far side of the café. Dramatic arched passageways lead to a classical arrangement of rooms with artistic lifestyle installations featuring RH Interiors collections from internationally renowned designers.

Continuing their journey to the upper floors, visitors will ascend one of two glass-enclosed staircases, each with a spectacular installation of crystal Helix chandeliers hanging 65 feet overhead. Cascading compositions of gilded antique mirrors create an endless reflection and further illuminate the way.

Level two features the RH Design Atelier – a 6,500-square-foot studio anchored by four, 10-foot custom tables offering a fully integrated workspace for clients, designers and architects to reimagine one room or an entire home, inside and out. Here, guests can work with the highly experienced RH Interior Design team to create functional and elegant spaces. A place for collaboration and ideation, the Design Atelier features access to RH’s vast library of fabrics, leathers, and furniture and lighting finishes – providing an unprecedented level of design services.

Additional RH Design Atelier resources include a Ben Soleimani rug showroom displaying the fourth-generation designer’s hand-knotted and handwoven rugs, and other specialized galleries for window treatments, bed and bath linens, and bath hardware.

On the third level, visitors will find a 9,500-square-foot exhibition space presenting RH Modern, one of the largest curated and fully-integrated assortments of modern furnishings, lighting, textiles and décor under one brand in the world. Developed in collaboration with a select group of acclaimed global designers, RH Modern’s design vernacular represents a fresh and innovative point of view, defined by a minimalist aesthetic, the finest materials and maximum comfort.

Contemporary art from the GENERAL PUBLIC x RH collection – featuring nearly four dozen works from emerging and established painters across the globe – will also be showcased. A first-of-its-kind art curation and publishing company founded by award-winning actress and artist Portia de Rossi, GENERAL PUBLIC’s revolutionary Synograph™ technology produces 3-D prints capturing texture and brushwork in such detail that they are nearly indistinguishable from the original.

Level three also features dedicated RH Baby & Child and RH TEEN galleries, offering tasteful furnishings for children and young adults that are distinctive in their own right, but blend seamlessly with the rest of the home.

At the top of the grand stairs, guests will arrive to the Conservatory & Rooftop Park. The 11,000-square-foot garden space will first be experienced within a structure of glass and steel with towering banana palms, Mediterranean olive trees, exotic succulents and 18-foot ceilings at its apex. The indoor space opens onto a spectacular rooftop with sculptural evergreen hedging, geometric topiaries and white crepe myrtle trees set within colossal steel planters accented with blue star juniper. This one-of-a-kind destination features open-air pavilions, glimmering chandeliers and trickling fountains that further enhance intimate vignettes of RH Outdoor collections.

RH Nashville, The Gallery at Green Hills is located at 2101 Green Hills Village Drive and can be reached at 615.209.7644. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm, and Sunday 11am until 6pm.

