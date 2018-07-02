Jordan's foreign minister to discuss Syria in Russia

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's foreign minister says he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart over the conflict in Syria.

Ayman Safadi said he will head to Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia backs a Syrian government offensive in the southern province of Daraa, which has displaced tens of thousands of Syrians, sending most of them toward the closed Jordanian border or the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Safadi said Monday said that his meeting with Sergey Lavrov will produce more understandings and will "take us more steps forward to contain this crisis and prevent more destruction."

Safadi said Amman has open channels with Damascus and Moscow and the talks will focus on reaching a cease-fire and halting the displacement.