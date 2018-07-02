AP PHOTOS: Daily life in Russia during the World Cup

FILE - In this Thursday, June 28, 2018 file photo the sun sets behind a Lenin statue during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Podolsk, Russia. (AP Photo/Mi
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo children play with a ball in a soccer field in Kochkurovo village, outside Saransk, Russia. (AP Pho
FILE - In this Saturday, June 30, 2018 file photo commuters ride home on a subway car decorated for the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Moscow, Russia. (AP
FILE - In this Friday, June 29, 2018 file photo stuffed animals are sold by the side of a road near Portugal's training ground at the 2018 soccer Worl
FILE - In this Friday, June 29, 2018 file photo a man practices in an outdoor gym during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia. (AP Photo/Thanass
FILE - In this Thursday, June 28, 2018 file photo a youngster swims in a small forest lake at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kratovo, outskirts Moscow,
FILE - In this Monday, June 25, 2018 file photo soccer fans and police ride down an escalator at a subway station in front of a large soviet-era mural
FILE - In this Friday, June 29, 2018 file photo the sun shines through the clouds above the Fisht Stadium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Sochi, Russi
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo people spend a sunny day on a riverfront beach, during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Samara, Russia. (
FILE - In this Friday, June 29, 2018 file photo a woman prepares salad for sale on a local food market during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russ
FILE - In this Friday, June 29, 2018 file photo a volunteer, left, walks inside the Fan ID center as pedestrians are reflected in a window as they wal
FILE - In this Monday, June 25, 2018 file photo a woman crosses a bridge during the 2018 soccer World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Ricardo
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo people walk at sunset during the 2018 soccer World Cup in downtown Kazan, Russia. (AP Photo/Sergei Gr
FILE - In this Friday, June 29, 2018 file photo couples dance the tango on Patriarshy Bridge during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. (AP P
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo the sun sets over "The Motherland Calls" memorial during near the Volgograd Arena during the 2018 s
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo a young couple sit on a bridge as the sun sets during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. (A
FILE - In this Saturday, June 30, 2018 file photo tourists take cover from a heavy rain under umbrellas in Red Square with the with St. Basil's Cathed
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo a vendor prepares coffee on the back of a van during the 2018 soccer World Cup in St. Petersburg, Rus
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo clouds hang over the Grand Mosque of the Kremlin during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia. (
MOSCOW (AP) — Visitors to the World Cup have experienced the beauty and geographic diversity of Russia amid warm, sometimes sweltering temperatures and nearly endless midsummer daylight. Associated Press photographers captured these images of daily life in the vast country as the soccer tournament moved into its knockout phase.