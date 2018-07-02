Report: Rhode Island police officer shot in leg

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer has been shot and police say they have a suspect cornered.

WJAR-TV reports that the Woonsocket officer was shot in the leg early Monday and was taken to a hospital in Providence. The officer was listed in good condition.

The police chief tells the station the suspect is cornered in a parking lot and negotiations are ongoing.

No additional details about what led up to the shooting have been disclosed.

No names have been released.

