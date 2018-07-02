Australia vs Pakistan Scoreboard

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at the end of the tri-series Twenty20 match between Australia and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club:

Pakistan Innings=

Mohammad Hafeez c Finch b Stanlake 0

Fakhar Zaman c Carey b Stanlake 6

Hussain Talat c Finch b Stanlake 10

Sarfraz Ahmed c Finch b Stanlake 4

Shoaib Malik run out 13

Asif Ali b Stoinis 22

Shadab Khan c Head b Tye 29

Faheem Ashraf c Tye b Richardson 21

Mohammad Nawaz c Agar b Tye 6

Hasan Ali c Agar b Tye 0

Usman Khan not out 0

Extras: (1lb, 4w) 5

TOTAL: (all out) 116

Overs: 19.5

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-12, 3-19, 4-24, 5-47, 6-61, 7-92, 8-114, 9-116, 10-116.

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 4-0-8-4 (1w), Jhye Richardson 4-0-22-1 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 3-0-17-1 (1w), Andrew Tye 3.5-0-38-3 (1w), Ashton Agar 4-0-27-0, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-3-0.

Australia Innings=

D'Arcy Short c Talat b Hasan Ali 15

Aaron Finch not out 68

Travis Head not out 20

Extras: (5lb, 9w) 14

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 117

Overs: 10.5

Fall of wicket: 1-35.

Did not bat: Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: Usman Khan 3-0-31-0 (1w), Mohammad Nawaz 2-0-22-0 (3w), Hasan Ali 2-0-18-1 (5w), Shadab Khan 3.5-0-41-0

Result: Australia won by 9 wickets.

Toss: Australia.

Umpires: Jeremiah Matibiri, Zimbabwe, and Russell Tiffin, Zimbabwe.

TV Umpire: Iknow Chabi, Zimbabwe. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.