Australia crushes Pakistan by 9 wickets in T20 tri-series

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Fast bowler Billy Stanlake claimed four wickets and captain Aaron Finch blazed his way to an unbeaten half-century as Australia crushed Pakistan by nine wickets in a Twenty20 tri-series match on Monday.

Pakistan, which thumped Zimbabwe by 74 runs in the opening game on Sunday, was stunned by Stanlake's early burst of 4-8 and was dismissed for 116.

Earlier, Finch opted to field after winning the toss and Stanlake blew away the top order before Andrew Tye finished off the tail with 3-38. Shadab Khan top-scored with 29.

Finch then led Australia to 117-1 in 10.5 overs by smashing six 6s and four 4s in an unbeaten 68 off 33 balls.