Ventas CEO, Debra A. Cafaro, Elected Real Estate Roundtable Chair

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Debra A. Cafaro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), has been elected Chair of The Real Estate Roundtable (“RER”) for their fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018. The Real Estate Roundtable, led by President and CEO Jeffrey D. DeBoer, brings together leaders of the nation’s top real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms to address key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy.

Cafaro is the eighth Chair and first female to serve in the role since the formation of the RER in 1997. Cafaro joins a list of outstanding leaders who have represented the real estate industry as RER Chair, including outgoing Chair William C. Rudin, Co-Chairman & CEO, Rudin Management Company; Robert S. Taubman, Chairman, President & CEO, Taubman Centers Inc.; Daniel M. Neidich, CEO, Dune Real Estate Partners LP; Christopher J. Nassetta, President & CEO Hilton Worldwide; Robert J. Lowe, Chairman, Lowe; Nelson C. Rising, Chairman & CEO, Rising Realty Partners, LP; and Randall K. Rowe, Chairman & Founder, Green Courte Partners, LLC.

“The rich mosaic of real estate provides many positive contributions as a job creator and cornerstone for retirement savings, and it is an honor to represent an organization that stands as a respected voice of our industry on Capitol Hill,” said Debra A. Cafaro. “I look forward to proactively advancing policies that promote a healthy balance of capital and people flows to create sustainable economic growth that is good for our members, our industry and for our national economy.”

A recognized industry leader, Cafaro has driven Ventas’s market capitalization to a high of $26 billion at its peak from $200 million since her leadership began in 1999 with a compound annual total shareholder return of 22 percent since January 1, 2000. Widely-acclaimed for her strategic vision, Cafaro has received multiple professional recognitions including being named as one of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women ( Forbes Magazine ), and a top 50 Best-Performing CEOs in the World for four consecutive years ( Harvard Business Review ). She is broadly engaged across business, public policy, academic, sports and non-profit sectors. In addition to her participation in the RER, she is a member of the Business Council and serves on the board of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC). She is an owner and member of the Management Committee of the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We appreciate Bill Rudin’s outstanding service to our industry and welcome Debra Cafaro as Chair of The Real Estate Roundtable,” said Jeff DeBoer. “We look forward to working together as a bipartisan voice in Washington advancing pro-growth, fact-based policies for the real estate industry and the economy.”

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Real Estate Roundtable is a public policy organization that represents the interests of the real estate industry in Washington DC. Further information can be found on the organizations website at www.rer.org.

