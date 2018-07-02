The Latest: Play is under way at Wimbledon on Day 1

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon: (all times local):

11:39 a.m.

Play is under way on Day 1 at Wimbledon.

Last year's runner-up Marin Cilic was among the top names to get things started as the grass-court Grand Slam began under sunny skies in southwest London, with the third-seeded Croatian facing Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

American Sam Querrey also had an early start, facing Jordan Thompson of Australia on Court 3.

Later, defending champion Roger Federer is set to take on Dusan Lajovic of Serbia when play begins on Centre Court at 1 p.m. local time.

___

11 a.m.

Roger Federer begins his quest for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title as the grass-court tournament looks set to start in glorious sunshine at the All-England Club.

Federer is set to open his title defense against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia on Centre Court on Monday, breaking another record in the process. He will be the first man in the Open era to play the singles tournament at Wimbledon for a 20th straight year.

Serena Williams is also back after missing last year's tournament while pregnant. The American plays Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Court 1.

There seems to be little chance of any rain delays, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and temperatures of up to 86 degrees (30 C).

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis