Australia gov. warns against reliance on Chinese university students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Australian state auditor-general has warned against universities in Australia from increasing their reliance on Chinese students, as concerns mount over the risks of growing numbers of Chinese students, and their effect in the classroom.

Chinese enrollments in the Australian state of New South Wales increased by 23 percent last year, leading the state's auditor-general, Margaret Crawford to warn universities against the risk of market concentration, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Crawford said that universities were "vulnerable" to fluctuations in supply of Chinese students, and that there are also associated risks surrounding maintaining teaching quality and independence, according to her report.

International students are a billion dollar industry in Australia and Chinese students currently make up more than 70 percent of all international students.

James Leibold, an academic at La Trobe University said that some Australian universities are already at the mercy of the Chinese government due to their reliance on Chinese students.

Leibold went on to say that the financial incentive for foreign students was having an adverse effect on teaching standards.

"An obsession with growing the international student market risks turning our universities into diploma mills" Leibold told the Sydney Morning Herald.

All this has led to some calls for Australian universities to stop recruiting Chinese students, according to the Liberty Times.