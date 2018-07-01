TAIFEX launches Brent crude futures contract in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) announced the launch of the Brent crude oil futures trading for Taiwanese retail investors from July 2, following an agreement with ICE Futures Europe.

According to the TAIFEX website, the new futures product can be traded during the regular and after-hours trading sessions. The contract stipulates that trades will be made in New Taiwan Dollar denominations, with a contract size of 200 barrels. Prices are to be quoted per barrel.

Delivery months are the spot months, the next two calendar months, and the next two contract months of June and December. The daily settlement price will be the volume-weighted average price of trades transacted within the final minute of the previous regular trading session.

At a launch ceremony held on Monday, July 2, TAIFEX Chairman Liu Len-yu (劉連煜) said the product is the first-of-its-kind for energy futures in the country and that it will allow local institutional and retail investors to trade crude oil futures product directly in local currency, meaning investors don't have to worry about foreign exchange risk.

"Crude futures contract was the third largest traded foreign futures product through sub-brokerage in Taiwan last year, 2017, showing a high demand from domestic market participants."

The ICE Brent crude is one of the world's most traded contracts and an important benchmark for the country's retail gasoline and diesel prices, he added.

Lucas Schmeddes, President and Chief Operating Officer of ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore, flew to Taipei to join the launch event, saying two thirds of the world's traded crude oil uses Brent price as a benchmark, and that the price reflects global supply/demand and the geopolitical situation. Schmeddes said he is excited to see TAIFEX embrace the ICE and make it available to Taiwanese market participants.