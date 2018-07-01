'2018 APEC O2O Summit' held in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 APEC O2O Summit, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Kaohsiung City Government began in Kaohsiung on Monday, July 2, and will finish on July 3.



Representatives from 20 different countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines joined the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in southern Taiwan to discuss merging trends in regional business and to promote “Online to Offline” (O2O) integration strategies to drive economic development and expand digital business opportunities.

The Summit’s focus is to promote the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises throughout the region. Liberty Times reports that 10 new foreign start-ups were represented at the Summit, and representatives from 50 new domestic start-up companies were in attendance as well.

APEC is one of the few international organizations in which Taiwan has full official membership. APEC recognizes the important position that Taiwan plays in regional development and economic cooperation across various industries.

The Deputy Mayor of Kaohsiung, Shih Che (史哲), spoke at the opening of the Summit, and emphasized the flourishing ecosystem for high-tech development in Taiwan, noting Kaohsiung’s technology parks and the Digital Art Kaohsiung United Office (DAKUO) as areas that are keen to attract talent and investment from foreign countries, reports Liberty Times.