Endangered hammerhead sharks found off Taiwan coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A researcher from the Academia Sineca Biodiversity Research Center, Chen Chao-lun (陳昭倫), announced today the discovery of a scalloped hammerhead shark breeding ground at the Guanxin Algae Reef (大潭藻礁) near Taoyuan.

The scalloped hammerhead shark is on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The breeding ground and seven adult hammerhead sharks were originally discovered June 8. The research team explained their finds at a press conference this afternoon.



Scalloped hammerhead shark (Wikimedia Commons image)

Researchers focused on the G1 and G2 sectors of the reef and also found two adult laced moray eels, according to CNA.

Local fishermen told the researchers that catching scalloped hammerhead sharks by accident is common this time of year. Within the last two weeks alone, 10 juvenile hammerheads have been found tangled in fishing nets.

The researchers claim that the presence of so much life living among the reef is evidence that the area's food chain is functioning well and that the reef is a healthy ecological system.



(CNA image)