Could it be you? The 500 millionth Taiwan bullet train passenger to get a year of free rides

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) said in a press release on Monday that as the number of THSR passengers is going to break the 500 million mark in the second half of July, the company is embarking on a gift giving activity, with the luckiest 500 millionth passenger winning the jackpot of a year of free THSR rides.

So be sure to keep the stubs of THSR tickets you will purchase in the near future. You could be the luckiest 500 millionth person.



In addition to the jackpot, the THSRC will give away smaller prizes. The two passengers before and after the luckiest 500 millionth passengers will get the “second prize,” which will allow each of the four winners to enjoy a THSR holiday package for two with round-trip “business class” tickets and hotel stay, the company said.



The THSR will also give away the “additional prize” to every 100,000th passenger beginning from the 499 millionth passenger, so a total of 10 passengers will win the additional prize, which is four THSR business class tickets, according to the company.



The winners will be announced on the company's activity website after the gift giving activity is over.

According to the THSR’s statistics, as of July 1 a total of 496,450,000 THSR tickets have been sold since the THSR began operation on January 5, 2007. It’s expected that the number of THSR tickets sold will break the 500 million mark in the second half of July.