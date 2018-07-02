BearingPoint Adds 17 New Partners in Europe

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces 17 new Partner promotions in Europe. 14 Partners have been internally promoted and three further Partners joined BearingPoint. The promotions exemplify the firm’s commitment to excellence for its clients.

Peter Mockler, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: “The admission of 17 new Partners is a testament to the ongoing success and growth of our business. Each of our new Partners has a strong track record in delivering projects to our clients. Each has displayed strong capabilities in creating client value and demonstrated commitment to excellence in service delivery. All of them are effective role models for our values and principles. I am also pleased that 29% of our new internally promoted Partners are female. This is an important step to achieving our 2020 target of having 20% female Partners.”

The new Partners at a glance:

Adlen Bouchenafa Office: Paris/France With BearingPoint since: 2012 Areas of responsibility: Financial services with focus on governance, risk and compliance (GRC) Education: Master’s in finance

Anne Civalleri Office: Paris/France With BearingPoint since: 2015 (and from 2005-2011) Areas of responsibility: Finance and regulatory (F&R), ERP implementation for finance Education: Master’s in business administration, finance and marketing

Pompeo D’Ingiandi Office: Zurich/Switzerland With BearingPoint since: 1999 Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and defense, supply chain management and SAP S4/HANA logistics Education: Bachelor’s in business engineering and ERP software

Reinhard Geigenfeind Office: Frankfurt/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2018 Areas of responsibility: Government and defense, IT consolidation, IT security, analytics Education: Master’s in business administration

Stuart Higgins Office: London/UK With BearingPoint since: 2017 Areas of responsibility: Consumer goods and retail Education: BSc (Hons) in mechanical engineering

Giso Hutschenreiter Office: Munich/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2018 Areas of responsibility: Insurance, finance and regulatory (F&R) Education: Master’s in engineering

Marco Kundert Office: Zurich/Switzerland With BearingPoint since: 2012 Areas of responsibility: Banking and capital markets Education: Diploma in business economics

Clarisse Lemouton Office: Paris/France With BearingPoint since: 2002 Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and defense Education: Master’s in public law

Caroline Perrin Office: Paris/France With BearingPoint since: 2005 Areas of responsibility: Public services, infrastructure and transportation, change management Education: Master’s in economics and finance

Yvonne Quint Office: Frankfurt/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2010 Areas of responsibility: Digitalization and compliance of capital markets Education: Master’s in business administration, executive MBA

Olaf Remmler Office: Hamburg/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2018 Areas of responsibility: Utilities, digital transformation Education: Master’s in energy systems and technology management

Christoph Steens Office: Düsseldorf/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2003 Areas of responsibility: Public services, government and health & social welfare, IT management Education: Master’s in business administration

Marc Sulmona Office: Paris/France With BearingPoint since: 2016 Areas of responsibility: Retail, B2C ecommerce, digital transformation Education: Master’s in management

Frank Tiefenbeck Office: Berlin/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2001 Areas of responsibility: Finance and regulatory (F&R), performance management Education: Master’s in economics, PhD in business administration

Marcel Tietjen Office: Hamburg/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2009 Areas of responsibility: Communication, media & entertainment industry, digital & strategy, data analytics Education: Master’s in economics

Thorsten Vogel Office: Düsseldorf/Germany With BearingPoint since: 2014 Areas of responsibility: Insurance, sourcing, IT transformation Education: Master’s in economics

Jaco van Zijll Langhout Office: Amsterdam/Netherlands With BearingPoint since: 2017 Areas of responsibility: Innovation, digital customer experience Education: Master’s in brand management, bachelor’s in industrial design engineering

About BearingPoint BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

