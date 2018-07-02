60m waterfall in northern Taiwan reopens to public July 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 60 meter tall Xinliao waterfall (新寮瀑布) in Yilan County will officially reopen to the public on July 3, after the scenic trail was severely damaged by Typhoon Parma in October 2009.

The 1.5 kilometer long nature trail, which leads to the double waterfall has been fully restored, with bridges replaced, trails renovated and stones replaced by the Forestry Bureau of the Council of Agriculture, Executive Yuan.

The Xinliao waterfall is located in Dongshang Township (冬山鄉), Yilan County (宜蘭縣) and was previously a popular tourist destination.

After Typhoon Parma damaged the scenic trail in October 2009, a campaign to rejuvenate the area, while protecting the natural ecology, was undertaken.

Most notably, a sling pedestrian bridge was replaced with a suspension bridge and other measures to increase the safety of the area's trails during extreme weather, according to UDN.

The scenic trail, winding through Xinliao creek (新寮谿) is 1.5 kilometers in length and takes around 1.5 hours to complete.

The first waterfall measuring 30 meters tall, can be seen 1km along the trail and the second waterfall measuring 60 meters, can be seen 500m further down the trail.

The trail provides pleasant views of the low-altitude forest and great opportunity to see insects, frogs and the stream, as well as the waterfalls.

Luodong Forestry Inspection Bureau head, Lin Fang-li (林芳立) said that the path is a good destination for a summer getaway, and the flora and fauna is rich, reported Liberty Times.

In an effort to conserve the pristine nature of the area, only 350 people will be allowed on the trail at a time.